Red-hot TS Galaxy will test Steve Komphela and his Moroka Swallows ‘bad boys’

A win for Moroka Swallows or TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership clash on Wednesday will go a long way in keeping their top-eight aspirations alive. Swallows and Galaxy have had a relatively good start to their campaigns and are sixth and eighth in the standings.

But to maintain that good start and improve on it, they’ll know that they’ll have to win, especially against those clubs vying for the same targets. Swallows’ improvements this season have largely been credited to coach Steve Komphela, as he seems to be getting the best out of the ‘bad boys’.

New signings giving Komphela headaches On his arrival at the club this season, Komphela made a host of new signings, including Andile Jali, Gabadinho Mhango, Dumisani Zuma and Lantshene Phalane. All these players have had off the-field incidents relating to going heavy on the bottle, but it appears that Komphela has taken them under his wing.

And that’s why they’ll want to bounce back to winning ways after losing to Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout round of 16 more than two weeks ago. That’s easier said than done. The Rockets might have had a congested schedule, having played three games in less than a week, but they are high on confidence. On Saturday, coach Sead Ramovic’s men beat Sekhukhune United to reach the semi-final of the Carling KO, where they’ll face AmaZulu.

Granted that win came on penalties after the match ended goalless, but it was still a collective effort. Goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari also had a game to remember, as he kept a clean sheet during regulation and extra-time before saving one of Sekhukhune’s penalties as well. Ntwari lauded his goalkeeper coach, Swallows legend Greg Etafia, for helping him to adapt in the league, having played second fiddle to Vasilije Kolak earlier this season.

‘He’s like my father’ “Greg is my coach, but I think most importantly he’s like my father because he played in the country for a long time,” the Rwanda-born goalkeeper said. “I know that he believes in me. Even when I was not playing during the start of the season, he was telling me to be patient and my time to play will come.

“He helped me a lot. I think that’s why I’ve been playing well in the past few games. I think continuing to work with him will help me a lot to improve and go to another level.” An improvement from Ntwari will not only see him go to another level, but the club as well – especially given the aspirations of Ramovic to see the team finish the season on a high. “We have a lot of competitions now. We want to be in the top eight, win the Nedbank Cup and, of course, win the Carling Knockout,” Ramovic said.