Thamsanqa Gabuza
The forward is walking with an extra bounce in his step at Matsatsantsa a Pitori where he feels love. He didn’t get much of that at Orlando Pirates, clashing with his own fans and at one point throwing his shirt to them before he walked off the pitch before half-time. So, when he left the Sea Robbers’ ship to join the blue army, not many tears were shed in Orlando. But Gabuza has an opportunity to leave his old stomping ground as a champion, months after leaving it, while the Buccaneers are in troubled waters.
SuperSport have showered him with love, in return he has scored three goals in three games in the MTN8 in a commanding display. His strike partner, Bradley Grobler, has been raving about Gabuza.
“I had no doubt that he was the right person for the job,” Grobler said. “When (SuperSport chief executive) Stan Matthews called me at the beginning of the season to say that they are considering bringing him here, I jumped straight away that if ever there is the right person for this team, it’s him. Not just the way he plays but his attitude, everything about him fits into the way we work as a club. That shows in how he has adapted. I think that he is full of confidence at the moment. I have always rated him highly as a player, not necessarily to score goals but his hold up play and his work rate. Everything is exceptional. I am not surprised at all that he has started so well.”