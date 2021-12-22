Relegation-doomed Baroka send high-riding Royal AM packing with a shock 1-0 win

Cape Town — Bottom-placed Baroka FC scored a shock 1-0 win over high-riding Royal AM in their DStv Premiership clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday evening. After their thrilling win over Kaizer Chiefs in the last outing, Royal AM were expected to have the better of Baroka, but their coach Kgoloko Thobejane had other ideas. He steered the side to their first win in seven matches since he returned for a second spell.

Striker Sekela Sithole scored Baroka's matchwinner seven minutes from the end. Following this defeat, Royal AM will drop into sixth place. Baroka's three-point haul ensures they move off the bottom of the standings into 15th place. Meanwhile, hosts Chippa United and Sekhukhune United played out to a goalless draw, at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.

Chippa had an excellent win over Maritzburg United on Sunday and were hoping to land rare back-to-back wins but had to settle for the stalemate. At the Dobsonville Stadium, Swallows were held to a 2-all draw against Golden Arrows after leading 2-0 at the break. Swallows, who under new manager Dylan Kerr showed a vast improvement over the weekend despite going down to Cape Town City, produced another superb first-half performance. It yielded two goals through midfielder Kamohelo Mahlatsi (21st minute) and striker Mwape Musonda (36).

Two changes by Arrows saw Lindokuhle Mtshali and Knox Mutizwa join the fray at the start of the second half, and the changes paid dividends only four minutes into the half after central striker Michael Gumede reduced the deficit (2-1). Gumede's clinched the equaliser in the 75th to ensure the KZN visitors share the spoils. @Herman_Gibbs