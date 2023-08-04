Rhulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are ‘the hunted’ this season

Mamelodi Sundowns begin their quest for a seventh success DStv Premiership title tonight (kick-off 7.30pm) with what many would see as an easy clash away against a Sekhukhune United outfit they have never lost to. In four clashes between the two sides since Ba Bina Noko entered the elite league, the reigning Premiership champions have won three times, all 2-0, while the other match ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

Granted, stranger things have happened in this game of billions, but you will struggle to find a betting fan who will put his or her money on a Sekhukhune victory, the fact that coach Brandon Truter’s outfit are hosting the game at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane notwithstanding. In any case, home-ground advantage is unlikely to be a factor, with Sundowns likely to have more support in the stands than Sekhukhune. Champions in the previous six seasons, there is very little to suggest that the almost invincible Brazilians will lose their crown as kings of South African football’s professional ranks.

Just as they have done in previous seasons, Sundowns have strengthened a squad that was already the envy of many clubs as they look to not only continue their domestic domination but to also ensure they are competitive on the continental stage. Rulani Mokwena gets his first full season as the sole head coach, having taken the job on during the previous campaign after sharing the technical head coaching duties with both Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi. Despite helping the Brazilians to retain their league title and also taking them to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League, there are still many who doubt the young coach’s credentials.

And nothing will confirm his moniker as the South African equivalent of Jose Mourinho than another compelling championshipwinning campaign. To achieve that, Mokwena will require a great start to the campaign, and a resounding victory over Sekhukhune tonight will send a reminder to the rest of the Premiership pretenders who’s king of the castle. Sundowns will go into tonight’s clash on the back of a confidenceboosting pre-season period against some renowned European opposition, the Brazilians having built up for the new campaign in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Having begun their pre-season with what would have been a disappointing defeat to Gaborone United in Rustenburg, Mokwena’s team enjoyed a good showing in Europe, where they beat NAC Breda 2-1 and smashed Sparta Rotterdam 4-1. They drew 2-2 with KAA Gent and no doubt the coach would have used those matches to blood the new signings so he could see how they fit in. “We’ve improved the squad with players like (Junior) Mendieta, Lesiba Nku and Lucas Ribeiro,” Mokwena told his club’s website.

“These are really, really players that give us different options from a formation perspective and positional perspective. “We also have the return of some of the players that were out on loan like Divine (Lunga), Samy Seabi and Jody (February) ... they are part of the squad for this season.” Even with the abundant quality at his disposal, Mokwena is not taking anything for granted.

“We understand how difficult it is going to be, all the games will be tough. It’s going to be a season where we are definitely going to be tested. “We are the hunted this season, and everyone wants to beat us. “We will look forward to defending our Premiership (title) and showing the qualities that we have as the defending champions.