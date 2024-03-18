Rhulani Mokwena wants more from Thembinkosi Lorch after Nedbank Cup brace

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena wants to see more from new attacker Thembinkosi Lorch after his heriocs in their Nedbank Cup win over Maritzburg United on Sunday night. Lorch was at his best on Sunday as he scored a brace to send Sundowns to the quarter-finals of the Cup.

Thembinkosi Lorch's brace propels Sundowns to the #NedbankCup quarterfinals 🎯 pic.twitter.com/T1RMPrLz50 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 17, 2024 The 30-year-old has made a brilliant start to life as a Sundowns player since moving to the champions from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates half way through the season. His first was smashed into the roof of the goal from close range after picking up a ball through ball from midfielder Bongani Zungu. And, his second was much simpler as slotted in a loose ball from the middle of the box to kill off the game and send Sundowns through to the quarter-finals.

💻 Stream #NedbankCup live now: https://t.co/TesYUfo62x pic.twitter.com/7lX128l8rQ — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 17, 2024 "Lorch, am I happy? No. I'm quietly content and he know I want more, and that's from everybody," Mokwena said after the game.