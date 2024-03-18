Independent Online
Monday, March 18, 2024

Rhulani Mokwena wants more from Thembinkosi Lorch after Nedbank Cup brace

FILE - Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Published 6h ago

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena wants to see more from new attacker Thembinkosi Lorch after his heriocs in their Nedbank Cup win over Maritzburg United on Sunday night.

Lorch was at his best on Sunday as he scored a brace to send Sundowns to the quarter-finals of the Cup.

The 30-year-old has made a brilliant start to life as a Sundowns player since moving to the champions from Soweto giants Orlando Pirates half way through the season.

His first was smashed into the roof of the goal from close range after picking up a ball through ball from midfielder Bongani Zungu. And, his second was much simpler as slotted in a loose ball from the middle of the box to kill off the game and send Sundowns through to the quarter-finals.

Despite his impact, however, Mokwena said he was not happy with Lorch when quizzed by reporters after Sunday’s game.

“Lorch, am I happy? No. I’m quietly content and he know I want more, and that’s from everybody,” Mokwena said after the game.

“I want more from Gaston [Sirino], and I want more from [Matias] Esquivel, I want more from Bongani Zungu...

“I hold myself to very, very high standards and I demand a lot for myself and therefore I demand a lot from the players too.

IOL Sport

