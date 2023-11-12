Richards Bay beat Cape Town Spurs in battle of the league’s bottom teams

After 12 DStv Premiership matches, Richards Bay finally chalked up their second win of the season when they defeated hapless Cape Town Spurs 1-0 at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday afternoon. The two teams are marooned at the bottom of the standings, and going into the match, each team had won one match to date. Spurs will remain rock-bottom on three points, and Richards Bay will remain second last with nine points.

The only goal of the match was scored by Thato Mohlamme in the 72nd minute. As a second-half substitute, he joined the fray on the hour mark, and intervened with great impact by landing the decisive goal. Richards Bay's usual playing pattern of 4-1-4-1 proved effective in the opening stages because it provided the team with the ability to exert a high press. In the opening 15 minutes, Richards Bay fashioned a few scoring chances. However, midfielders Boikanyo Komane, Sanele Barns and Yamela Mbuthuma, the lone striker failed to capitalise.

Once Spurs survived the early onslaught, they gained the initiative. By the time referee Luxolo Badi blew for halftime, they had managed an overwhelming share of possession. Despite this glut of possession, no real scoring chances emerged. Their goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom was well supported by his four-man defence who showed a penchant for launching attacking sorties from deep options. At the other end, goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was called on to make two first-half saves. Spurs managed only a few shots on target and were mostly goal-shy in the striking zone. Mabokgwane too was superbly supported by the four-man rearguard who stifled Spurs' attacks long before they reached the penalty area.

After the break, Richards Bay saw more of the ball and they made frequent entries deep into the Spurs' half, without making an impact. Their pressure earned them four corners in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, but Spurs defended these set-pieces without conceding. Richards Bay's pressure finally took its toll when Mbuthuma sparked an attack in the opposition half and after drawing the defence sent Mohlamme away for what turned out to be the matchwinner.

Spurs missed a penalty in the dying stages of the match. The Premiership will have a two-week break because of the FIFA international window and Spurs will return to action on Saturday 25 November at the Cape Town Stadium where they host KZ visitors Royal AM.