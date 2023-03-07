Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo dies after collapsing in training

Siphamandla Mtolo played the full 90 minutes against Chiefs at the weekend.

Siphamandla Mtolo played the full 90 minutes against Chiefs at the weekend. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Published Mar 7, 2023

Durban — Richards Bay have confirmed the passing of club captain Siphamandla Mtolo on Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to have collapsed during training on Tuesday.

“It is with deep sadness to announce that Richard’s Bay Football Club has ultimately lost one of it’s midfielders in Siphamanda Mtolo, who collapsed this morning during training,” Richards Bay said in a statement.

“The club are not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in the difficult time.

“His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed.”

The defensive midfielder had only begun his journey in the South African top flight in 2023, after missing a huge chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury.

“Spepe” as he was affectionately known by his teammates played the full 90 minutes against Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend.

The PSL expressed their condolences after the player’s passing on Tuesday.

“The Premier Soccer League is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo,” the PSL said in a statement.

“A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week’s Nedbank Cup and Diski Challenge fixtures.

“The PSL sends heartfelt condolences to the Mtolo family, Richards Bay FC, and the football fraternity at large.

“May his soul repose peacefully.”

The Natal Rich Boyz will feel the loss of Mtolo who captained them when they won the Motsepe Foundation Championship last season.

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

