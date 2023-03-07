Richards Bay captain Siphamandla Mtolo dies after collapsing in training

The 29-year-old midfielder is said to have collapsed during training on Tuesday.

Durban — Richards Bay have confirmed the passing of club captain Siphamandla Mtolo on Tuesday afternoon.

“It is with deep sadness to announce that Richard’s Bay Football Club has ultimately lost one of it’s midfielders in Siphamanda Mtolo, who collapsed this morning during training,” Richards Bay said in a statement.

Official Statement regarding the passing of our player, 𝗦𝗶𝗽𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗮 "𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗽𝗲" 𝗠𝘁𝗼𝗹𝗼. pic.twitter.com/TSrY25oXyq

“The club are not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family’s privacy is respected in the difficult time.

“His presence both on and off the pitch will be sorely missed.”

The defensive midfielder had only begun his journey in the South African top flight in 2023, after missing a huge chunk of the first half of the campaign through injury.