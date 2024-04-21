Richards Bay catch Kaizer Chiefs napping, while Cape Town City are held by Polokwane

The season went from bad to worse for Kaizer Chiefs, who were beaten 1-0 by relegation-threatened Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday. Simphiwe Mcineka’s 64th minute goal was enough to see the home side walk away with all three points in a clash against a Chiefs side that was desperate to move back into the top half of the league.

Chiefs were by far the better team on the day as they had the lions share of the ball possession, and created more goal scoring opportunities. Unfortunately, their front men did not have their shooting boots on the day. Richards Bay’s goal came after Chiefs were caught napping during a corner kick, as Mcineka nodded past Bruce Bvuma.

Unfortunately for Abafana Bok’thula noxolo, they couldn’t find their way back into the game, and the Natal Rich Boys sealed an important points that saw them open up a gap between themselves and bottom club Cape Town Spurs. Meanwhile, Chiefs dropped to 10th after a third straight loss. There was more excitement in Sunday’s other game, which saw Polokwane City and Cape Town City sraw 2-2.

Mokibelo Ramabu opened the scoring in the eighth minute, but the men from the Mother City were able to draw level and then go ahead through Thabiso Kutumela and Khanyisa Mayo. A 63rd minute equaliser by Given Mashikinya ensured that both teams earned a point from the encounter.