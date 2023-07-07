Richards Bay FC appoint Zimbabwean Kaitano Tembo as their new head coach

Cape Town — The former SuperSport United coach, Kaitano Tembo is making a return to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) Premiership after an absence of one season. The KwaZulu-Natal DStv Premiership side, Richards Bay FC, have named the former Zimbabwean international Tembo as their new head coach.

Tembo will replace Vasili Manousakis, who was shown the door a few days ago after The Natal Rich Boyz, as the team is popularly known, finished the season on a disappointing note. Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel, Manousakis’ assistants, also parted ways with the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium-based Premiership team. Richards Bay’s statement, posted on social media, read: “Richards Bay Football Club would like to confirm the appointment of Kaitano Tembo as the new head coach.

“Kaitano Tembo is a familiar face in South African football. He has been in the DStv Premiership with the likes of SuperSport United Football Club and Sekhukhune United Football Club. We welcome the coach and wish him all the best.” Before Tembo’s appointment, the club had targeted some high-profiled coaches from outside Mzansi’s borders but were unable to make a breakthrough. Last week, Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ngcikazi was also a target, but talks came to nought.

During his two spells with SuperSport United, Tembo spent five seasons in Pretoria. During that time, he guided the club to the MTN8 championship. After parting ways with SuperSport, Tembo was appointed in 2022 at Sekhukhune United. He failed to see out the season, and in the absence of opportunities in the PSL, he returned to Zimbabwe.