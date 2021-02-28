Richards Bay FC come from behind to beat TS Sporting in Nedbank Cup clash in Mbombela

MBOMBELA – A late brace from Khanyisa Mayo gave Richards Bay FC a 2-1 victory over TS Sporting at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon.

After Sporting dominated the first half but failed to score, they broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute of the game though Decide Chauke as he exposed Richard Bay’s vulnerability from corner kicks by heading beyond the reach of Malcolm Jacobs.

Richards Bay were presented with a penalty just five minutes later as substitute Matome Mabeba was brought down in the area with the referee awarding them a penalty. Mayo stepped up and slotted home the spot-kick, forcing goalkeeper Abram Ngcobo to dive the wrong way.

The KZN side went on to take the lead just nine minutes later as Mayo expertly slotted in a free-kick in world-class fashion, giving Ngcobo no chance of saving.

The brace from Mayo was his second in consecutive games after he also struck twice last Sunday for his side in a 2-1 victory over National First Division side Uthongathi in a league game. His form will surely be attracting attention from top-flight sides.