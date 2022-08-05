Richards Bay unveil Luvuyo Memela among host of new signings

Durban – DStv Premiership rookies Richards Bay FC unveiled veteran Luvuyo Memela as their latest signing ahead of the opening weekend of league action. CHECK OUT YOUR FAVOURITE PREMIER LEAGUE AND PSL TEAMS’ FOOTBALL FIXTURES

The 34-year-old Memela joins the Natal Rich Boyz following his release from fellow KZN side AmaZulu at the end of last season. He brings a wealth of experience having also turned out for the likes of Orlando Pirates and Chippa United. The Cape Town-born versatile midfielder comes into the Richards Bay camp following an impressive season with Usuthu where he finished as the club’s top scorer.

Richards Bay also announced that long-time servant of the club Katleho “KG”' Maphathe will captain the side for the 2022/23 campaign. The 29-year-old right back has been with the club for seven years and he has been rewarded for his loyalty by being granted the honour to lead the club in their inaugural season in the top flight.

In an eventful day at the Umhlathuze Sports Complex on Thursday, the club also unveiled their home and away strip for the season.

Richards Bay will kick off their campaign with their first of eight KZN derbies this season and will look to establish a good foundation when they tackle an unsettled Golden Arrows. The Natal Rich Boyz are one of the teams tipped to go back down to the second tier but coach Pitso Dladla will hope his group of new recruits will click into gear alongside his most trusted stalwarts of last season to make them competitive. @ScribeSmiso