CAPE TOWN - New Cape Town City coach Jan Olde Riekerink will be hoping for his first win when his charges face Chippa United in the Absa Premiership at Athlone Stadium on Saturday (6pm kick-off).
The 56-year Dutchman, who replaced the fired Benni McCarthy, was in the dugout for the previous two matches separated by five days and has had to settle for a share of the spoils in goalless draws away against Bloemfontein Celtic and at home when facing Highlands Park.
From 13 league outings the Citizens have netted two wins, seven draws and four losses, leaving them in 11th place on the 16-team log standings on 13 points, a mere two points ahead of bottom-placed Chippa.
Riekerink wasn’t too concerned about the number of chances squandered against Highlands saying the opportunities created showed the team was on the right track.
He was also chuffed to see the way his charges handled the robust play of a rival renowned for its physical approach.