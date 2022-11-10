Ronwen Williams motivated by fight to be number one at Mamelodi Sundowns

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has hailed the impact that goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has had on the team, calling him “exceptional”. The Bafana Bafana captain moved to Sundowns at the start of the season, ending a 12-year stay with his boyhood club SuperSport United. A factor behind Williams’ decision to make the move was to allow him to challenge for trophies while he is in his prime.

“He has been exceptional for us so far. He has been responsible for many attacks so far. He helped setup goals in our win against Maritzburg United and did things that not many goalkeepers in this country can do,” said Mokoena.

The Brazilians and Williams are preparing for the Carling Black Label Cup tomorrow. They will take on MTN8 runners-up AmaZulu in the first semi-final, with Kaizer Chiefs taking on Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates in the second semi during the one-day tournament. Sundowns fans showed faith in Williams ahead of the competition, which gives them the chance to select the lineups, as the keeper picked up close to 30 000 votes. The club also showed confidence in the 30-year-old, given their goalkeeping department which contains established veterans and Premiership legends in Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene.

Some critics of Williams suggested that the move could confine him to the bench and threaten his role as Bafana’s first-choice goalkeeper. The Gqeberha-born player has managed to so far make the position his own and credits his “winning mentality” for making his transition to the club and environment smooth. “The challenge has motivated me. It showed that they believed that I could add value to the club. I have worked with Denis and Reyaad (Pieterse), and I saw over the years how their game improved. In recent years, I have looked for ways to improve. I have had a lot of potential, which was hidden. My coaches have been showing me things that I can do, which I have not been doing over the years. What motivated me was seeing how the other keepers have improved. In the short time I have been here, I have improved and that motivates and excites me,” said Williams. Tomorrow’s tournament will allow coaches a chance to experiment with players and lineups ahead of the second half of the season, which will commence at the end of December.

