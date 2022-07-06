Rowan Human - international tournaments the springboard for overseas moves

Johannesburg - The Hollywoodbets COSAFA Cup is underway and Maritzburg United forward Rowan Human is raring to go as he looks to seize the opportunity to earn himself a move abroad. This year's edition will be the second time Human will take part in a COSAFA tournament after turning out in the 2019 COSAFA Under-20 Men’s Championship, helping Amajita to a runners up spot to eventual champions Zambia.

The 21-year-old forms part of an incredibly youthful Bafana Bafana squad set to try and defend their COSAFA Cup title this year. The former Maccabi Tel Aviv man knows first-hand the opportunities presented by international tournaments after earning his move to Israel in 2019. “Opportunities for one to earn a move abroad come when you’re playing for your national team,” he said. “Most scouts make the effort to follow all of these international matches or tournaments and scout the best possible talents that would fit in well in their respective clubs."

"It is always important for one to always give it their best, because you never know who is watching. I intend to do exactly that in this year’s edition.” The Bethlehem-born man has nine national Under-20 caps to his name and has expressed his delight at having quite a few names alongside him for this tournament who were also with him during his time with Amajita. He lauded the continuation with the national structures while revealing his pride at being able to don both the colours of Amajita and Bafana Bafana.

“It is always good to represent your country, regardless of the age group. Some of the players who played in that COSAFA Men’s Under-20 Championship are also part of this current group of Bafana Bafana players," he said. "This shows that there’s been growth in our respective developments and individual careers, and I’m really pleased with that." Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele has been putting the players through their paces in Johannesburg and has insisted that even though they picked this side with their eye on next year's Olympic Games Qualifiers, they are still gunning for top honours.

Human has also expressed their intention to grant Mkhelele his wishes having worked with the mentor at under-20 level as well. "I have worked with coach Helman Mkhalele before (at Under-20), and there is a good understanding between us as players and what he wants us to achieve. We want to defend our title," he explained. Bafana begin their campaign next week Wednesday against neighbours Mozambique at the King Zwelithini Stadium with both teams entering the competition at the quarter-final stage.

