Royal AM bag three points as Cape Town City’s winless start to 2024 continues

A goal on either side of half time saw Royal AM running away with a 2-0 win and all three points from Sunday evening’s DStv Premiership clash against CAF Champions League-chasing Cape Town City. Eric Tinkler’s Citizens lost ground on their bid to qualify for the Champions League after dropping all three points at Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

Sedwyn George opened the scoring in the 35th minute for the KZN team, while Sabelo Sithole killed off the game just before the hour. City could have climbed up to second in the league, but after suffering their second loss on the spin, their bid for continental qualification seems to have hit a speed bump. Even more worryingly for Tinkler, his team are yet to pick up a win in 2024. Their last win in all competitions came when they beat city rivals Cape Town Spurs on New Year’s Eve.

For Thwihli Thwahla, the results sees them pull away from the clubs fighting to avoid relegation. But they will still feel they are too close to the bottom to be comfortable. City will have almost three weeks off and will be hoping to work on a few things on the training pitch as they prepare for their next game in the league, when Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs visit the Mother City in 20 days. In Sunday’s other game, Nduduzo Sibiya scored the only goal of the game as Golden Arrows beat Polokwane City 1-0 to snap a run of 11 straight losses in all competitions.