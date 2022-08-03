Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi refutes suspension allegations and sets the record straight

Durban — ROYAL AM chief executive Sinky Mnisi has elected to break his silence over a number of topics surrounding himself and the club, refuting allegations that he was suspended. Mnisi's name has been touted about in numerous sagas that have clouded the Durban-based club in recent weeks, leading to him calling a press conference in his personal capacity yesterday.

“I remain CEO of Royal AM Football Club but I have decided to take special leave to allow the allegations by the media against me to slow down," Mnisi said “You want to know whether I’m resigning, no, no! I’ve informed the president, I’ve sent an email to the club that I’m taking special leave. “Everything negative is attributed to me. When there’s something positive in the team, it’s everyone else but Sinky Mnisi.

“I’ve never been suspended. No one has shown a suspension letter, there is no charge sheet. I’m going to relax, I've taken special leave. There is nothing to hide, I’ve also received my salary, I’ve been paid.” Questions have been raised around Thwihli Thwahla following a variety of wholesale changes in the technical team and playing personnel, especially after an incredibly successful season last term where they managed to land third spot on the Premiership standings. Among those changes were the departures of John Maduka to become Maritzburg United coach and the surprise sale of Victor Letsoalo to Sekhukhune United.

Mnisi appeared to have been emotionally strained by news surrounding his position at the club and lashed out at all the claims that he was the reason for a large majority of the club’s negative press. “For the record, to the members of the media, all the allegations made against me are factually incorrect, without substance and malicious," he vehemently declared. “Speculation was rife in the media regarding my suspension. These reasons ranged from releasing coach Maduka without the knowledge of Royal AM - while the president of Royal AM was overseas, the hiring of coach Khabo Zondo, the sale of Given Mashikinya, the release of (Ndumiso) Mabena, the sale of Letsoalo and signing of Marlon Heugh for a longer period instead of one season as well as leading the team and taking my own.”

The wily Mnisi revealed that at the end of his special leave, he will return to his duties as CEO of Royal AM with the 2022-23 Premiership campaign set to kick-off this week. @SmisoMsomi16 IOL Sport