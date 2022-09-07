Royal AM chairman Andile Mpisane must stick to Gucci and leave the football to the pros

Cape Town - Royal AM Chairman Andile Mpisane nearly made his DStv Premiership debut against Richards Bay in a league encounter on Tuesday. At 21, Mpisane is one of the youngest Chairmen in world football and according to some, he is entitled to play as he is, after all, the Chairman of the club. According to others, he is disrespecting football and only in the reckoning by virtue of being the son of controversial Royal AM President Shawn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Royal AM coach Dan Malesela has said that Mpisane is almost ready to play but also did not call him up for duty against Richards Bay. Did Malesela make his comments with clear thoughts or was it just to avoid upsetting MaMkhize? In all honesty, it is very difficult to see Mpisane doing well as a footballer. In the worst case scenario, should he play, he will be made to look bad by professional footballers which could result in embarrassing social media jokes about him. Mpisane has made a few competitive appearances for the club before their time in the top-flight. During that time, he was made to look out of place. He struggled to keep up with the tempo of the game, was sloppy and clearly not at the level that is required for one to be playing football at a professional level.

"Coach Dan Malesela said "yes, he is fit..."



End of story. Even though the South African league is not at the level of elite leagues around the world, people often do underestimate the sacrifices that need to be made to play in a league such as South Africa or Australia. Remember that athletics legend Usain Bolt also tried his hand at professional football. However, he decided to discontinue with these plans after being made to look weak while training with Australian A League side Central Coast Mariners. If an elite athlete like Bolt could not cut it in a so-called lower profile league like Australia, how will Mpisane do so in South Africa?

