Royal AM edge Golden Arrows and break four game game-losing streak

Royal AM broke their four-game losing streak as they edged Golden Arrows 1-0 at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Tuesday. Thwihli Thwahla handed Abafana Bes’thende their second KwaZulu Derby defeat in a row and moved up to eighth spot on the DStv Premiership standings.

An off-tune Royal AM outfit quickly found their key and caught the visitors still in their previous Derby blues as they took the lead inside the opening two minutes through Menzi Masuku. The 30-year-old midfielder started his first game since early August and easily found his feet. The hosts combined a few neat passes before playing Masuka through on goal. He showed the poise and the quality of a veteran as he fired past Ismail Watenga in the first post from a tight angle, providing an early confidence booster for the host.

Arrows head coach made three changes to his side that were embarrassed by AmaZulu over the weekend as he led his line with Lungelo Nguse and Ryan Moon, looking to put the hosts under pressure from the onset. However, a Royal AM side desperate for points immediately showed they were up for it as they blocked all attacking avenues and also looked dangerous when in possession. Having gone into the break a goal down for the second game in a row, Arrows returned with fresh ideas and were nearly level as they were awarded a penalty in the 70th minute.