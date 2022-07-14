Royal AM lifts lid on Kaizer Chiefs-Victor Letsoalo price-tag saga

Johannesburg - Victor Letsoalo was announced as a Sekhukhune United player following a reported fee of R3 million being agreed with Royal AM on Wednesday. Letsoalo has been the subject of a reported high profile pursuit by Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs for the majority of the transfer window and was reported to have been carrying a hefty R20 million price tag on his head.

Royal AM, who recently granted the 29-year-old a move to Babina Noko have lifted the lid on the negotiations between the club and Chiefs. "The rumours that Kaizer Chiefs or any other team in the Premiership was pursuing the Bafana Bafana striker with a price tag of R20 MILLION are far from the truth," their statement read. “We have a good working relationship with Kaizer Chiefs and all other clubs in the Premier Soccer League. Had we received any written offer(s) from any club we would have entertained it."

“As a club, we are not going to stand, deny or stop any player that is requesting a move to another club that has submitted a written offer.” Letsoalo had an incredible season in front of goal, netting 14 times and earning himself a spot in coach Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad.

Thwihli Thwahla denied any rumours of the club forcibly holding Letsaolo back by way of price inflation, and shed light on the player's surprise move to a Sekhukhune side that recently relocated to the Limpopo province. "His exceptional performance attracted lots of “fictitious” offers. We have always been open to any written offers for this great athlete," the statement continued.

“Last week the player approached management requesting to play for a team closer to his home (Limpopo Province). The president and the chairman together with the board members of Royal AM agreed to his request. “Subsequent to this discussion, Sekhukhune United F.C. wrote us a letter enquiring about the services of Letsoalo, and later submitted a written offer which the club accepted.” @ScribeSmiso

