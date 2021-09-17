Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize under the spotlight for alleged ’racism and sexism’

DURBAN – Royal AM owner Shauwn Mkhize has come under the spotlight for alleged racism and sexism. This comes after she was charged with bringing the Premier Soccer League into disrepute. The news comes amidst a controversial social media update posted by Mkhize where she speculated whether high court judge Roland Sutherland was honoured because he was white.

“From where I am sitting, why was Judge Sutherland's ruling respected? Is it because he's a white man?” Mkhize asks in the video. “And why is Judge Nyathi's ruling not being respected? Nyathi has ruled, and his ruling is very clear. “If you look into [law firm] Webber Wentzel's letter to us, they are quoting it. Here it is guys — maybe look at it yourselves. Maybe there's something I can't see guys, maybe I'm blind, but his [Nyathi's] ruling is very clear.

Mkhize’s comments came amidst Sutherland’s decision in June to dismiss an application by TS Sporting and Polokwane City to review Advocate Hilton Epstein’s ruling to award last season’s official GladAfrica Championship winners Sekhukhune United three points. The decision earned Sekhukhune promotion above Royal AM. Sekhukhune was awarded following a match against Polokwane City after the latter was found guilty of breaking a rule pertaining to the use of U-23 players. In the end, Sekhukhune United were awarded automatic promotion to the top-flight. While they qualified for the top-flight promotion/playoffs, Royal AM failed to turn up for any of their fixtures.