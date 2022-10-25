Royal AM return to winning ways in convincing victory over Golden Arrows

Cape Town — Royal AM played KZN rivals Golden Arrows off the park as they won their Premiership clash 3-1 at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday. The win was Thwihli Thwahla’s first in three league games, and helped them climb up to seventh on the league standings with 16 points after 11 games, while Arrows remain in 10th.

Lesvin Stoffels opened the scoring in the seventh minute of the game for the home team, while Sbonelo Cele equalised in the 32nd. However, Khabo Zondo’s players were able to go into the break in front, after Ruzaigh Gamildien put them in front with two minutes of the first half remaining. The second half saw Arrows with the lion’s share of possession as they looked to draw level again, but they were unable to beat Xolani Ngcobo in the Royal AM goal.

With the game nearing its conclusion, and the visitors chasing an equaliser, Zondo’s team were able to finish matters off when Motebang Sera made it 3-1 from close range with a minute of regulation time remaining, before celebrating like Cristiano Ronaldo. Sera Motebang hit the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration tonight after his goal for Royal AM 🙏🥶 pic.twitter.com/XglIZqrfD8 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 25, 2022

Royal AM’s next assignment in the league sees them heading to the Tshwane to take on champions Mamelodi Sundowns in what will be the last set of domestic fixtures weekend before the World Cup. Arrows have an easier game as they face provincial rivals Maritzburg United, who are struggling at the moment. IOL Sport