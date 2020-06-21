SAFA and PSL still discussing when football will resume

CAPE TOWN – There is still no indication on when the Absa Premiership and National First Division will resume after the top two divisions of South African football were brought to a halt by the spread of the coronavirus.

This was announced by the South African Football Association (SAFA) which held an extraordinary meeting in Johannesburg on Saturday to map the way forward for the sport.

With a handful of games to go, Kaizer Chiefs sit at the top of the Premiership table, four points of reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Unfortunately, after the SAFA meeting, Chiefs will have to wait a little longer before they can resume their chase for the title.

“On the National Soccer League (NSL), SAFA will continue to work with the NSL to develop further proposals for submission to the government on the way forward.

As things stand, there is a proposal to resume action on July 1, and games are expected to be played at one venue, as announced by PSL boss Irvin Khoza last week.