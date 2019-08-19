Safa on Monday announced the Women’s National League fixtures. Photo: @SAFA_net on twitter

JOHANNESBURG – The SA Football Association (SAFA) on Monday announced the fixtures of the inaugural SAFA Women’s National League. All matches will take place at the Nike Centre in Soweto this weekend with all 12 teams scheduled to play.

Bloemfontein Celtic begin the season against University of Western Cape on Saturday at 10am with Durban Ladies taking on Tsunami Queens at 12.30pm. Coal City Wizards face University of Johannesburg the last fixture of the day at 3.30pm.

The action continues on Sunday with the first fixture being Golden Ladies against Thunderbirds Ladies at 10am. First Touch Academy will be looking at getting maximum points in their first match against Tshwane University of Technology at 12.30pm.

The last fixture of the day will see Tshwane giants, Mamelodi Sundowns taking on Richmond Ladies in a 3.30pm fixture.

African News Agency (ANA)