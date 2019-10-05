JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) Refs Committee have come down hard on certain match officials after rank poor decisions in recent PSL matches.
Assistant referee Mervyn van Wyk, who officiated Amazulu's clash against Kaizer Chiefs on September 24, has been suspended for four weeks.
The same sanction has been handed to assistant referee Athuxolo Madela who officiated the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka on September 28.
The two assistant referees will only be eligible to officiate in regional league matches (both men and women).
Technical instructors have been assigned to them to help with their rehabilitation – and they are expected to send a comprehensive report on the improvement of the two assistant referees.