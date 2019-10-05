Safa Refs Committee come down hard on poor match officials









FILE - Mervyn van Wyk, with other officials during a 2018 COSAFA plate semifinal match between Swaziland and Botswana. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – The South African Football Association (Safa) Refs Committee have come down hard on certain match officials after rank poor decisions in recent PSL matches. Assistant referee Mervyn van Wyk, who officiated Amazulu's clash against Kaizer Chiefs on September 24, has been suspended for four weeks. The same sanction has been handed to assistant referee Athuxolo Madela who officiated the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Baroka on September 28. The two assistant referees will only be eligible to officiate in regional league matches (both men and women). Technical instructors have been assigned to them to help with their rehabilitation – and they are expected to send a comprehensive report on the improvement of the two assistant referees.

The chairperson of the Referees Committee, Anastasia Tsichlas, said she was disturbed by such incorrect decisions.

“What is puzzling is that we have just had our fruitful Pre-season Course in July, where match officials were taken through rigorous training on the off-side rule.

"We had two of our top instructors on the continent, Lim Kee Chong and Felix Tangawarima conducting the course,” said Tsichlas.

“These mistakes are unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. But our job is to assist them during this suspension period and help them get back on track again.

"We are confident that they will come back stronger and do a good job.”

African News Agency (ANA)