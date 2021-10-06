Safa suspends match officials after Kaizer Chiefs penalty debacle

Johannesburg - The South African Football Association (Safa) Referees Review Committee has suspended Jelly Chavani and Moeketsi Molelekoa after their decision to award Kaizer Chiefs a controversial penalty during their league match against AmaZulu on Saturday. After taking an early lead from a pin-point Luvuyo Memela shot in the second half, Usuthu continued to dominate proceedings for the better part of the second stanza. But they were denied the three points after Chavani’s decision to award Chiefs a late penalty.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Benni McCarthy keeps it ’polite and smiley’ after Kaizer Chiefs penalty decision Deep into stoppage time, Chiefs charged towards Usuthu’s box until a diagonal cross from Lebogang Manyama came off the shoulder of Tapelo Xoki. And after a while, including consultation with assistant Molelekoa, Chavani pointed to the spot. Keagan Dolly then stepped up and salvaged a point for the beleaguered Amakhosi, a feat that likely saved the job of coach Stuart Baxter, who’s come under criticism in the early stages of the season as his side can’t seem to live up to lofty billing of their supporters.

According to a report by Soccer Laduma on Wednesday morning, the referees’ committee met to discuss the extent of Chavani and Molelekoa’s officiating. They decided to suspend the duo from officiating in any football matches for at least four weeks. 💬 "It's best I try and keep it as positive, polite and smiling so that the league can be happy."



Benni McCarthy shares his thoughts on AmaZulu's draw with Chiefs and the stoppage-time penalty his side conceded. — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) October 2, 2021