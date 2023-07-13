Samir Nurkovic saga in limbo as Court of Arbitration for Sport considers Royal AM’s appeal

The Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport is entertaining an appeal by Royal AM who have been slapped with a ban by football's world governing body Fifa. The ban came about after striker Samir Nurkovic turned to Fifa in an attempt to recover R12 million in compensation from Royal AM. The 31-year-old Serbian-born Nurkovic was signed from Kaizer Chiefs. Although he signed a contract he never ended up playing for Roual AM

A few weeks ago, Nurkovic's lawyer Davor Lazić, an attorney who has worked in several European countries, wrote to Fifa and told them that his client has not been paid. Fifa responded by handing Royal AM a transfer ban with immediate effect. It was also felt that Royal AM unlawfully terminated Nurkovic's contract at the end of last season. Royal AM signed Nurkovic as a free agent on a two-year deal but decided to terminate the contract three months later, claiming he had not pitched for work.

When the ban was announced Fifa gave Royal AM a deadline to pay the amount owed to the player. When the club failed to pay the player, the ban kicked in and that meant that Royal AM could no longer buy players. To date, Royal AM is the only Premiership club not to buy a player in the off-season or pre-season.