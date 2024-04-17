Sekhukhune and Stellenbosch share the points, Polokwane and SuperSport also draw

Stellenbosch FC were unable to break away from the following pack in their quest to finish second in the DStv Premiership after they were held 1-1 by Sekhukhune United on Wednesday. With the league race all but over, the race for second place has been the most exciting thing this season, and the men from the Cape Winelands have been the most eye-catching team.

However, on Wednesday, they were unable to push the advantage home as they shared the points against Sekhukhune, themselves chasing second place in the league. Anicet Oura gave Steve Barker’s men the lead when he put the ball in the net in the 41st minute, but they were unable to close out the game. In the second half, Sekhukhune came out with intent as they looked for the equaliser.

With Stellenbosch looking like they’d done enough to take home the three points, Chibuike Ohizu popped up with four minutes left to play to deliver the sucker punch that saw both teams walk away from the encounter with a point. Stellenbosch FC remain in second place, three points ahead of their nearest rival, Orlando Pirates, with Sekhukhune a further point back.