Sekhukhune score late to beat SuperSport United in smash-and-grab

Johannesburg — Tshediso Patjie scored in the 87th minute as Sekhukhune United beat SuperSport United 1-0 in a late smash-and-grab at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Sunday. On a wet pitch in Atteridgeville, Patjie came off the bench to score a solitary goal that ensured newbies Babina Noko moved to second in the league on 23 points, eight behind log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

This win will mean a great deal to Sekhukhune who’ve been one of the underdogs this term after their promotion from the first division last season. They’ll now know that they have to dominate matches from start to finish in order to keep the momentum going. SuperSport United were forced to field a makeshift team on Sunday due to a Covid-19 outbreak within the club, with only six substitutes on the bench against a fully Sekhukhune outfit. But those weren’t the talking points of the match. Instead, it was Victor Gomes’ decision to send Vusimuzi Mncube and Thalente Mbatha for a shower as early as the first 15 minutes as the chances were far and few between for either side.

As the game progressed, SuperSport marshalled the engine room. Jesse Donn and Jamie Webber combined well, although their build up play was fruitful not as they couldn’t break the Babina Noko wall that stood firm.

Gabuza, though, kept the Sekhukhune defence on its toes, making interesting duels with the equally stocky Edwin Gyimah. But Gabuza will be disappointed that he didn’t put a close-range shot away after receiving a cut-back pass from Philips. It’s not that Sekhukhune were entirely out of it. They played well, but their poor finishing up front, particularly from Pogiso Mahlangu and Yusuf Maart, let them down. With the game appearing to be headed for a draw, though, Patjie chipped in with the goods after a nice through ball from fellow substitute Nkayiso Madonsela. He beat two defenders before unleashing his shot past Ronwen Williams in goal.