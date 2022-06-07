Sekhukhune United Football Club 2021/2022 Season Review

Johannesburg - IOL Sport's Smiso Msomi reviews DStv Premiership new-boys Sekhukhune United Football Club's inaugural season. Player of the Season: Toaster Nsabata

Although cases could be made for influential captain Yusuf Maart and goal-getter Chibuike Ohizo, it was Zambian International goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata that had a stand out year in between the posts. The 28-year-old played his first season in South Africa and quickly established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the league. He stood tall in the face of adversity for Babina Noko and notched up 11 clean sheets on his way to a Goalkeeper of the Season award nomination. Goal of the Season: Justin Shonga vs Stellenbosch FC

A definite goal of the season contender from Justin Shonga



The Zambian with a stunning acrobatic goal



📺 Stream the #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/bVQhwDfYDC — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) April 2, 2022 Surprisingly enough, this magical overhead strike missed out on a nomination for the DStv Premiership Goal of the Season. Zambian International Justin Shonga spun in between defenders,18 yards away from goal and hit a Zlata-like overhead kick into the top, producing one of the greatest goals in the local game.

Performance of the Season: Sekhukhune 4 - 0 Baroka Fittingly enough, the best performance for coach McDonald Makhubedu's men was the last time the team actually managed to win a game back in February. Nigerian striker Ohizo led a dominant display at the Emirates Airline Park Stadium, firing one of two goals in the opening 25 minutes. All Baroka attempts were met with great resistance in defence and Noko fired home two more to seal a comprehensive 4-0 result at home.

Signing of the Season: Toaster Nsabata Taking up two spots on a review is a great building block to represent the kind of form Nsabata has been in the 2021/2022 campaign. He was integral in a majority of their close results and partnered Edwin Gymah and Sello Motsepe well in a often low-laying approach to matches. Most Improved Player of the Season: Nyiko Mobbie

The 27-year-old Mobbie is now a full Bafana Bafana international and has kept his position as the nation's first choice right back. He has featured 21 times for Sekhukhune this season and continues to grow. Disappointment of the Season: Evans Rusike The former Maritzburg United and SuperSport United man was one of few quality strikers signed at Sekhukhune at the start of the campaign. However the Zimbabwean international did not settle at the Johannesburg based club and managed just six games the entire season.

Most Appearances: Edwin Gymah : 29 ( 28 league, 1 Nedbank Cup ) Yusuf Maart : 29 ( 28 league, 1 Nedbank Cup)

Tsediso Patjie 27 ( 26 league, 1 Nedbank Cup) Toaster Nsabata: 26 ( 25 league , 1 Nedbank Cup) Nyiko Mobbi: 23 ( 22 league, Nedbank Cup)

Top Scorers Chibuike Ohizo : 7 Yusuf Maart : 2

Justin Shonga : 2 Tsediso Patjie : 1 Willard Katsande: 1