Sekhukhune United had more passion on the day, concedes Orlando Pirates' Jose Riveiro

Durban — Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro conceded that his team were second best and that “passion” got Sekhukhune United over the line as the Buccaneers fell to a 2-0 loss against Babina Noko in the Premiership at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday The loss prevented Pirates from heaping pressure on log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

Story continues below Advertisement

A crucial turning point of the game came in the 58th minute as Thabiso Monyane received his marching orders. Just before Monyane was red-carded, Riveiro had intended to replace him with Bandile Shandu. “It was not our best performance. There were many moments where the opponent was better not through good football or domination, but through domination. I did not see the red-card situation too well, but it is not an excuse,” said Riveiro. Even after his side were down to 10 men, Riveiro opted to carry on pushing for a win where many coaches would have opted to insert more players into defensive roles in order to preserve a point.

“We do not want to play for draws. Even with a numerical inferiority, we tried to play with numbers in attack. That was why we introduced Deon Hotto, Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus,” said Riveiro. While Pirates had a lot of possession, it was largely the defensive chemistry shown on the day by Daniel Cardoso and Edwin Gyimah in the Sekhukhune backline that was their downfall. Gyimah was rewarded with the man-of-the-match award for his efforts. Pirates will next be in action on Saturday as they host Richards Bay at Orlando Stadium.

Story continues below Advertisement