Cape Town - Sekhukhune United FC has signed former Maritzburg United goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner on a 3-year deal.
Just before Sekhukhune made the announcement, Leaner thanked Maritzburg for the opportunity of playing for the 'Team of Choice'.
Leaner's social media post read: 'My appreciation and gratitude to everyone involved at Maritzburg United will never know any boundaries.
'Thank you to the chairman, the staff, my teammates, and of course the fans for supporting me throughout my time there, and not only making me into a better footballer but also a better person.'
The 25-year-old Cape Town-born Leaner started his football career with Ajax Cape Town Youth Team (Development Team) in 2014 when he was 16 years old and later got promoted to the senior team in 2019 where he spent two seasons with The Urban Warriors.
Who is new AmaZulu coach Pablo Franco Martin who has history with Real Madrid?
Mokwena seals new four-year Downs deal
AmaZulu land former Real Madrid coach, and nickname him ‘Cijimpi’
Maritzburg United chairman Kadodia hits out at departing coach Fadlu Davids
Fadlu David to leave relegated Maritzburg United after criticism from club chairperson
NEW SIGNING ALERT..📝— Sekhukhune United F.C. (@SekhukhuneFc) June 21, 2023
Sekhukhune United FC is pleased to announce the signing of a Goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner .
Babina Noko Let’s welcome our new signing.
🦔🦔🦔#adibahlabe pic.twitter.com/Z9hpSQUEwb
Afterwards, he joined Maritzburg United in August 2021 where he made 16 appearances with six (6) clean sheets in the 2022/23 DSTV Premiership campaign.
He represented the country at under 20 level in the 2017 COSAFA Cup in Zambia and was also part of the University Sports South Africa Team (USSA) in Taipei and Italy.
Leaner said: “I am looking forward to the exciting DSTV Premiership League season with Babina Noko. I am going to work extremely hard to contribute to the success of the team while maintaining a good image of the club”.
Former Maritzburg goalkeeping coach Wayne Sandilands has also joined Sekhukhune.
Learner, who was also a Kaizer Chiefs transfer target, will also have a chance to play in the CAF Confederation Cup.
@Herman_Gibbs