Just before Sekhukhune made the announcement, Leaner thanked Maritzburg for the opportunity of playing for the 'Team of Choice'.

Leaner's social media post read: 'My appreciation and gratitude to everyone involved at Maritzburg United will never know any boundaries.

'Thank you to the chairman, the staff, my teammates, and of course the fans for supporting me throughout my time there, and not only making me into a better footballer but also a better person.'

The 25-year-old Cape Town-born Leaner started his football career with Ajax Cape Town Youth Team (Development Team) in 2014 when he was 16 years old and later got promoted to the senior team in 2019 where he spent two seasons with The Urban Warriors.