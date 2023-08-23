Sekhukhune United steal all three points as Cape Town City’s struggles continue

Cape Town City crashed to a second consecutive DStv Premiership defeat after Sekhukhune United stole all three points with a 1-0 win at Athlone Stadium on Wednesday night. Nigerian Chibuike Ohizu’s sixth minute header proving to be the difference between the two teams.

After starting the season in such impressive fashion with two opening league victories, City have now lost three straight matches across all competitions after their MTN8 quarter final defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the same venue. Coach Eric Tinkler must be wondering how his side switches between the high-energy, smooth-passing and hard-running side that went toe-to-toe with the Amakhosi and this error-ridden, low-intensity outfit that came out on the pitch tonight. The only line between the two performances was City’s continued wastefulness in front of goal that is proving to be very costly.

Indicative of City’s lacklustre performance, particularly in the first half, was No 10 Khanyisa Mayo. Last season’s joint-leading goalscorer in the DStv Premiership is firmly stuck in the starting blocks as he has yet to get off the mark in five matches now. But even Mayo’s customary high work-rate upfront was missing and coach Tinkler had no hesitation in hauling off his underperforming striker early in the second stanza.

And yet it all started so promisingly with Darwin Gonzales missing a gilt-edged opportunity on the left flank in the early moments of the game. The Venezuelan found some space inside the box after some neat interplay on the edge of the box, but instead of putting his laces through the ball he opted to cut the ball back into the heavy traffic. Relieved by the early let-off, Sekhukhune immediately sprung into action with Elias Mokwana showing good skill on the right wing before floating a teasing ball into the box that was met cleanly by Ohizu who headed home.

An early goal was exactly what the Babina Nako wanted in Cape Town and left it to the home side to make the running from thereon. ❌ 2-1 vs Chiefs (MTN8)

❌ 1-0 vs SuperSport

❌ 1-0 vs Sekhukhune



Cape Town City's struggles continue as they lose back-to-back matches in the #DStvPrem Tinkler did his best to motivate his charges during the halftime break and City came out with greater impetus and camped inside the Sekhukhune half.

They were able to force one clear cut chance midway through when an inviting ball was sent into the small box, but an unmarked Jaedin Rhodes could not get anything on the ball and the chance went begging. Tinkler made a host of substitutions to salvage at least a point, but it was a frustrating night for the City coach as Sekhukhune completed a snatch and grab to return to Johannesburg with all three points. @ZaahierAdams