Sekhukhune United throw spanner in the works in Kaizer Chiefs’ hunt for continental football

Durban — Kaizer Chiefs missed the chance to reduce the gap between themselves and third-place SuperSport United in the DStv Premiership as they fell to a 1-0 loss at the hands of Sekhukhune United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Sunday. By losing the game, the Amakhosi also ended a run of seven games in all competitions without defeat.

FULL TIME..!!!!



⏰9️⃣0️⃣’+1️⃣



Three maximum points at home 👏



Sekhukhune United FC 1️⃣-0️⃣Kaizer Chiefs FC



It took Sekhukhune just four minutes to score the decisive goal when Sammy Seabi fired home. Ashley du Preez wasted a chance to bring Chiefs level six minutes later when Keagan Dolly swung in a cross which reached the former Stellenbosch FC man but he headed the chance high and wide.

It was Chiefs who dominated the ball in the first half as they had nearly 70% possession and had six shots at goal, however, it was a lack of finesse in the final third that let them down as none of their shots were on target. After their goal, Babina Noko did not create too many chances in the first half but they could have doubled their advantage in the 35th minute as Kamohelo Mokotjo picked out Daniel Cardoso with a cross but the former Chiefs defender went wide. Edwin Gyimah was once again rock-solid in defence for Sekhukhune in the first half as he prevented the opposition from having any good shots at goal.

It was once again Chiefs who saw most of the ball in the second half though they once again struggled in the final third. Sekhukhune keeper Badra Sangare was on his toes and made easy work of the shots Chiefs threw at him. Chiefs’ best chance of the second half came in the 81st minute as Samkelo Zwane unleashed from range with his shot going over the top. Chiefs will next be in action on Thursday as they travel to the Eastern Cape to play against Chippa United. Sekhukhune are next in action on Saturday when they head to Durban to play against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.