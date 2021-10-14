Shaun Bartlett resigns as TS Galaxy’s assistant coach

Cape Town – Shaun Bartlett has stepped down as an assistant coach at DStv Premiership outfit TS Galaxy FC with immediate effect. On the way to the exit door, Bartlett was joined by the club's physical conditioning trainer Simone Conley, who has also resigned. The Bafana Bafana legend still had 18 months on his contract.

The resignations follow last week's appointment of former German-Bosnian goalkeeper Sead Ramović as Galaxy's new coach. In a second appointment, Mensur Dogan of Bosnia and Herzegovina was named as the first assistant. Minenhle Mkhize, communications manager at TS Galaxy, confirmed the resignations. "They both joined the club at the start of the year," said Mkhize. "Bartlett served the club as an assistant coach while Conley was the physical conditioning trainer.

"Their contributions are highly appreciated, and the 'Rockets' would wish the pair the best in their future endeavours." Conley served the club with distinction and was happy for the opportunity that TS Galaxy FC represented to her. “Thank you for the opportunity to work with you," said Conley. "It has been an honour. May God allow your future to be filled with success. All the best with the rest of the season.”

Meanwhile, new Galaxy goalkeeper coach Greg Etafia is ready to help the winless team move off the bottom of the DStv Premiership standings. “It is still early days," said Etafia. "There’s a long way to go. We don’t belong to that [lowly] position. This international break came at the right time. There’s time for me to prepare. “Clean sheets don’t only start from the defence or goalkeepers, but it starts from the whole team.

"We have to defend and attack as a team. By God’s grace, I must make sure that goalkeepers save points for the team. Clean sheets are very important.” TS Galaxy will host AmaZulu at the Mbombela Stadium, Nelspruit, next Tuesday evening. @Herman_Gibbs