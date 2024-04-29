‘Shoe shine and piano’ on display as Peter Shalulile and Sundowns leave TS Galaxy chasing shadows

Mamelodi Sundowns edged ever closer to a seventh consecutive title when they made light work of TS Galaxy in their DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld in Tshwane on Monday night. The 3-0 win means Sundowns could be crowned champions this week if a number of results go their way.

The gulf in class was apparent between the two teams as Rhulani Mokwena’s men bossed the possession and left their opponents feeding off crumbs. Peter Shalulile, who hadn’t scored since December, rediscovered his form when he found the back of the net twice before the break. For the first goal, Shalulile and Tashreeq Matthews combined beautifully. After playing Matthews into space, Shalulile continued his run, and was in the perfect space to put the return pass in the goal.

The second was as equally pleasing on the eye. Shalulile played a one-two pass with the evergreen Themba Zwane, who returned it to the Namibian who had once again found himself in the perfect position in the box to make it 2-0. Just a few minutes later, Shalulile had the chance to complete his hat-trick, but was unable to properly connect with Terrence Mashego’s cross from out on the left.

Sundowns put the game beyond TS Galaxy’s reach just after the hour mark when Shalulile and Zwane combined again, this time to set up Thembinkosi Lorch, who made it 3-0 from close range. With five minutes of regulation time remaining, things went from bad to worse for TS Galaxy when Orebotse Mongae was given his marching orders after a late challenge from behind on Bongani Zungu. In stoppage time, Bernard Parker, playing his first match for the club six months after a potentially career-ending injury, had his stoppage time penalty saved by Ronwen Williams, who had very little to do on the night.