'Should he go, should he stay' storm rages on but Stuart Baxter gets Kaizer Chiefs set for AmaZulu

The Kaizer Chiefs management has maintained a stony silence while the 'should he go, should he stay' storm rages on around coach Stuart Baxter's continued stay at the club which have plumbed the depths of desperation for some time now. Chiefs are far and away the country's best football club and its supporters have wasted no time to express their feelings. In the aftermath of the recent four-goal drubbing at the hands of Premiership upstarts Royal AM, a tidal wave of emotion from the supporters' base is building to a crescendo.

The question on everybody's lips now is 'will he stay, or will he go?' and it is only a matter of time before emotion boils over unless Baxter can change the club's fortunes in the next outing in Durban on Saturday afternoon. AmaZulu recorded their first Premiership win of the season win against Baroka last weekend, and a few days prior, they scored a swashbuckling away win in a CAF Confederation Cup match. This run of success could give Chiefs sleepless nights. Baxter's designs on plotting a turn-around will have to continue without his highly regarded striker Samir Nurković. The Serbian marksman, who has long been out of form, has undergone an operation and will be out of action for at least two months.

He joins other long-term casualties like Leonardo Castro, Siyabonga Ngezana, Dumsani Zuma, Phathutshedzo Nange and Kgaogelo Sekgota on the sidelines. Chiefs will also not be thrilled by the news that AmaZulu's squad welcomes back several players who have recovered from injuries. Their number include Augustine Mulenga, Thabo Qalinge, Xola Mlambo, Thembela Sikhakhane, and Tercious Malepe, all of whom played previously for Orlando Pirates. In addition, the former Chiefs full-backs Philani Zulu and Kgotso Moleko, who joined the club last month after being released by Baxter, are available for selection.

Benni McCarthy said among the players who will be available from this week are seven who were regulars in the run-on XI's last season. Baxter, however, will be battling to ensure that his players are a bit more street smart in future matches. His telling comment after the side's recent goalless draw against lowly Marumo Gallants shed some light on what he has presently has to deal with: “The naivety of the players as the game went on was astounding really."