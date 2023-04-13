Show me a better team than Mamelodi Sundowns this season, says Rhulani Mokwena

Johannesburg — Amid recent criticism, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena has reminded their naysayers that they have been the best team in the Premiership this season. Two weeks ago, Sundowns won a record sixth league title in a row without breaking a sweat after SuperSport United dropped points in the championship race.

However, since returning to league action, Sundowns have stuttered as they’ve drawn three games in a row — against Cape Town City, Swallows FC and most recently Golden Arrows. Their struggles in the first two games were failing to hit the back of the net as both matches ended in 0-0 draws at home and away. Against Arrows on Wednesday, they had to come from behind through an equaliser from substitute Sipho Mbule after Ryan Moon put the hosts ahead.

Mokwena, though, has hit back at their critics, reminding them that Sundowns – and not any other team in the top flight – are the champions of South Africa. “It’s not always easy to win every game. But we try to do that. And we’ve got to continue doing that. Sometimes we are victims of our own success,” Mokwena said. “If the criticism is three consecutive draws and having scored only one goal in the last three games. So my question is: who’s scored more goals and won more games than us this season?

“Where are the doubts and questions coming from? It’s very difficult. This is football!” Speaking after his team’s draw with Arrows, Mokwena knows that it’s his job to find the answers to their scoring problems. “Really, I wish I knew because we play for wins. But I am paid to find solutions. I have to find the solutions as to how we can turn things around. We have to win,” Mokwena said.

Those solutions will have to come to the fore for the Brazilians on Saturday when they visit Stellenbosch FC in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals at Athlone Stadium. And despite not coming away with the win against Arrows, Mokwena is still banking on his troops to return to winning ways after showing resilience on Wednesday. “All the games have been tough during the entire season. When we were winning, I said, the next game is what we had to win. And I still maintain that,” Mokwena said.