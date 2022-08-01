Sibusiso Vilakazi wants to reach for the stars during new chapter at TS Galaxy

Johannesburg - Sibusiso Vilakazi says he’s itching to contribute to the success story of TS Galaxy given that the club is to right the wrongs of last season. In one of the biggest coups of the winter transfer window, Vilakazi left Mamelodi Sundowns this month to join Galaxy after spending six seasons at the club.

Story continues below Advertisement

At Sundowns, Vilakazi won multiple trophies, including five league titles and the Champions League’s crown, after joining them from Bidvest Wits. At one point he was also a Bafana Bafana regular. But injuries and the depth of the squad saw Vilakazi fall down the pecking order in recent seasons at Sundowns. With game-time not promised by co-coaches, Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena, Vilakazi was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs in the past few months.

But in a twist of events, the 32-year-old put pen to paper with the Rockets instead, after his contract was not renewed at Sundowns. The Rockets emerged as 3-1 victors at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium this afternoon against Mpumalanga Invitational eleven.#Siyadumuza #TheRockets #TSG #WeAreHereToStay pic.twitter.com/ZwrYD6guQ4 — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) July 31, 2022

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking at the club's celebration of Isiko and launch of the new season in KwaMhlanga, Mpumalanga, yesterday, Vilakazi said he was already feeling at home at the club. “I didn’t even hesitate to join the club when the opportunity presented itself. That showed love from the club and I appreciate that,” he said. “When the move finally happened, I was excited because I was going to start a new journey and chapter which I’m really looking forward to ...

Story continues below Advertisement

“I really appreciate the way I was welcomed. It’s (the club) a family. There’s respect, love and harmony among the TS Galaxy family,” he added. Despite his eagerness to rediscover his form and enjoy football again, Vilakazi has a huge responsibility of being one of the leaders to the youngsters in the team. But he says he’s looking forward to the challenge, given the fact that they have to play as a collective in order to win matches and silverware.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I am very excited, I must say. I can’t say how much, but I am very excited and looking forward to it,” said Vilakazi on being one of the leaders in the team. “Let’s see how far I can help the team when the season starts because I am here to help. But I am here to learn from the guys and win trophies as well. “It would be a great story that we were part of the history that won trophies with this TS Galaxy team. And I know we will.”

The Rockets were formed four years ago by former football agent Tim Sukazi, who bought the status of Cape Town All Stars in 2018.

But Galaxy have grown in leaps and bounds, becoming the first second tier team to win the Nedbank Cup after beating Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the final in 2019. Last season they were nearly relegated, though, as they flirted with relegation until the end of the season under coach Sead Ramovic. Ramovic, who’s contract has been extended to 2025, will bank on the arrival of players like Vilakazi and Xola Mlambo to help the team improve on last season’s performance.