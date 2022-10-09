Sinethemba Mngomezulu threat looms large for Kaizer Chiefs

Johannesburg - The surname Mngomezulu looms large as a major threat in Cape Town sports circles, be it rugby or soccer. Sinethemba Mngomezulu, the Stellenbosch FC striker, and his rugby namesake at the Stormers, Sacha Mngomezulu, have both become matchwinners. A rugby poster ahead of the Stormers' weekend United Rugby Championship game against Italian visitors Zebre, read: Stormers unleash Mngomezulu on Zebre.

Sinethemba Mngomezulu's rich vein of form should send out a warning to Kaizer Chiefs ahead of their DStv Premiership match against Stellenbosch at the Cape Town Stadium in Green Point on Sunday afternoon. The 23-year-old Mngomezulu has blossomed since he arrived at Stellenbosch in the off-season from TS Galaxy. At the start of the season, he had lean pickings, but last month he bagged three goals in his last three games. He has become a menace in the striking zone, and has struck up a wonderful partnership with the 29-year-old Argentine midfielder Junior Mendieta.

Mendieta has been used upfront as a striker alongside Mngomezulu, in a few games. It has proved a fruitful combination. Mendieta has three goals and three assists in nine Premiership this season. The last time these two sides met was at the end of August when they clashed in the MTN8. Although Chiefs were outplayed for most of the way at the inadequate Winelands venue, they came away with a 4-3 win on penalties after extra-time play ended 1-1.

Sunday's match was originally scheduled for the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch but common sense prevailed, and it was transferred to the 60 000-seater 2010 FIFA World Cup venue. For Chiefs, evergreen Keagan Dolly and the Burundian marksman Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana pose as the major threats. Bimenyimana has started to settle in at his new club and has three goals in four appearances. On occasions, he's underwhelmed but that might be more of a case of trying to fit into the team's playing pattern. He is nevertheless a superb talent, and Chiefs may do better if they channel more possession his way.

Dolly has played off the bench on occasion last month, but he was given a place in the starting XI against Swallows, last time out. He scored a superb goal with a sweetly-timed strike to help the side defeat Swallows 2-1. He needs to settle down and take the lead in orchestrating the side's attacking sorties, a role he can be relied on to play with success. After some disappointing performances, this season, the Soweto Derby win over Swallows has lifted the mood in the camp and to date, the team enjoys its highest slot on the Premiership standings in fifth place.

Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has fond memories of his last trip to the Mother City, where they secured an MTN8 quarterfinal triumph. "There are no easy games. Now we are going to Stellies on Sunday, and they just won 3-0 against Maritzburg in a midweek clash," said Zwane. "They are obviously oozing confidence. "As much as I don't like to win scrappily because identity should be there but the first half of the Swallows game had a glimpse of our identity. You could see our structure and set-up."