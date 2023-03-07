Sipho Mbule and Andile Jali saga at Mamelodi Sundowns has been handled - agent Mike Makaab

Johannesburg - Mike Makaab, the agent for Mamelodi Sundowns duo Sipho Mbule and Andile Jalli has provided an update on the two players’ recent off-field controversies. The two midfielders were recently reported to have arrived at the club's Chloorkop training base intoxicated, shining the spotlight on their respective internal issues.

Mbule has been reintroduced into the squad and featured as the Brazilians had their 15-match winning streak snapped by Stellenbosch when they drew over the weekend. Makaab revealed that he had contacted his clients and both of them assured him that the situation had been handled.

“My responsible comment was that until such time that the club has officially made a statement and has officially involved me in that statement, I can’t comment,” he said on Gagasi FM. “Because all I’m going to comment about is what I’ve heard and what I’ve read. Yes, I have (spoken to Mbule and Jali) and both players have elected to say very little, to say there has been one or two issues, but those issues have been sorted out.

"Whatever I have to do I'd rather do quietly behind the scenes. That I'll do. I'll have meetings with the players, just to get their side of the story. "I'd also like to have a meeting with the football club. I didn't want to disrupt them. Probably it'll be next week because they have a very important Champions League game this weekend against Al Ahly," he said.

"So, I will address it but it will be done in the right forum and once I've had that discussion with the football club and the players if I feel there's anything I need to comment on, I will. If not, I'll focus on the way forward." Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokoena received huge plaudits from Makaab, who praised the 36-year-old's reaction towards the situation.

“But I do want to comment on Rulani’s statement and say that I applaud him. Because first and foremost he has to look after the football club, then he has to look after his players and then he talks about the human element being a footballer or a football coach,” he expressed. “That’s incredibly wide and mature for a young man because he is a young football coach.” @ScribeSmiso