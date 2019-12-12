JOHANNESBURG - The Telkom Knockout final pits serial winners, Mamelodi Sundowns, against a team that’s searching for their first trophy, Maritzburg United. Despite their different levels of success, both teams will field formidable teams on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium with a number of match winners in their midst.
Maritzburg United
Richard Ofori
The Ghanaian goalkeeper has been a rock for the Team of Choice. Ofori is a colossal figure who commands the box with authority. His performance has seen him own the Black Stars’ No 1 jersey while becoming one of the best goalkeepers in the country. Against Sundowns’ attack, he will have to be on top of his game if Maritzburg are to win. The 26-year-old is a reliable shot-stopper who thrives under pressure thanks to his calm head and leadership qualities.
Rushine de Reuck