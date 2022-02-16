South Africa must celebrate Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela says Pitso Mosimane

Johannesburg - Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is proud of the progress that South African referees Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela as they continue to excel on the world stage. The duo officiated the final of the African Nations Cup between Senegal and Egypt earlier this month.

"Jingles" - as Mosimane is known - feels that Gomes is now the best referee on the African continent, and he believes it will be unfortunate if the South African duo are not involved in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar later this year. Mosimane said: "When I lose I'm not a nice guy to be around and they understand that. I hear people saying Pitso is a bad loser. Who is a good loser? I've come far with Victor (Gomes) and we are now buddies because we wear the same flag on the continent. We meet all the time on flights and everywhere.

"We are representing the country on the continent and in the Gulf area. These guys have done very well. For me, Gomes is number one on the continent. I thought I would see Victor and Zakhele at the Club World Cup," Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“We are representing the country on the continent and in the Gulf area. These guys have done very well. For me, Gomes is number one on the continent. I thought I would see Victor and Zakhele at the Club World Cup,” Mosimane told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja). Amid the challenges that South African football has undergone in recent years, South Africa’s most successful football coach who boasts five South African Premiership titles and three African Champions League titles believes that South Africa should celebrate its officials. “If Victor and Zakhele are not officiating at the World Cup in Qatar this November, I’d be surprised. I am happy that Safa has acknowledged them and created a platform for them. SAFA must boast about their products that excel at international level,” added the 57-year-old.

Tau had to miss Al Ahly’s Club World Cup campaign this month due to injury. Al Ahly finished third in the competition after defeating Asian Champions Al Hilal 4-0. “I could see him demotivated. I told him that the injury robbed him of the opportunity to play. I told him that he can help us in the Champions League. I was disappointed that he did not play in the World Cup. “I thought it was his opportunity to play and dance. He should have been given a chance at Brighton. He is a tiger and is training well. We are hoping that he can return by our second game against Sundowns (in March). We want him to help us win the Champions League,” added Mosimane.