Soweto derby legends know what it takes to get bragging rights over their rivals

JOHANNESBURG - The Soweto derby is about who wants it more. That has often become the cliché from the current crop and past Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs players whenever the biggest sporting event in South Africa approaches. But as Daine Klate reminisces how Pirates were at the pinnacle for two successive seasons – during the 2010/2011 and 2011/2012 campaigns – winning a back-to-back treble, he gives a unique description of what it took for the Buccaneers to reign supreme over their nemesis. “At Pirates, we used to have a good run and we ended up losing the derby. And vice versa. So, it’s always been a little bit of the opposite. But my experience tells me that it doesn’t look like it’s the team that will win the derby that actually wins it,” Klate said. Part and parcel of Klate’s collection of their infamous win over their rivals, to complete a domestic treble, was the 1-0 triumph in the final of the MTN8 cup competition, thanks to a strike from then midfielder Oupa Manyisa. On that fateful night for Chiefs at FNB Stadium, Amakhosi went into that final as favourites, having gone through a good run and been coached by cup specialist Vladimir Vermezovic. But it was the uncharacteristic and underrated Brazilian Julio Leal that took the crown.

Klate’s opponent was Josta Dladla, who swore on the Chiefs badge that they would collect their first silverware of the season – having been hellbent on stopping the impressive run of their nemesis.

This afternoon, though, an almost identical run of form hangs over the Soweto giants when they square off in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals. Chiefs are in a promising run of form after winning two of their three matches, while Pirates have won one and drawn their last two.

Be that as it may, Klate is still buzzing with confidence that coach Josef Zinnbauer’s team have a strong squad on paper, following the recent arrival of seven big names, which include Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ghanaian number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

“On paper, I believe that they have the qualities. They have the squad. I think the coach has proven himself as well. In the second round of last season Pirates came good. They just need belief from the players as well,” Klate said.

“The coach can come with the best tactics ever. But if the players are not motivated and they do not apply themselves properly, and are not willing to do the hard yards, then it won’t work. You can bring the best coach to any club but at the end it’s up to the players.”

Klate added: “We lost coach Ruud

Krol after winning the first treble in 2011, and we went on to another treble with Leal who was nowhere near Ruud Krol’s standards. But it was because of willingness. The owners are the players.”

Klate was giving his analysis as a Pirates legend but at the time wearing the cap of an MTN8 ambassador. Alongside him was fellow ambassador and former Amakhosi player who must be envious of the luxury of player selection that Pirates boasts.

Dladla, though, was far from being dejected. Chiefs are facing a year-long transfer ban, meaning they’ll only be able to make additions to the crop of players from last season from the next pre-season transfer window.

Nonetheless, there are some positives to take from their previous term. That they lost out on the Premiership title on the last day of the season comes across as something to build on for new coach Gavin Hunt, Dladla reckons.

“They didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, plus he (Hunt) can’t sign any player at the moment. He had to inherit the players from someone else. But that gives an opportunity to the younger players that we haven’t seen before,” Dladla justified.

“Are they going to take the opportunity and raise their hands? It’s going to be interesting to see. Coming to the derby, it will be interesting to watch, considering that there won’t be fans and that might ease up the pressure on some of the players.”

The decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport not to lift Chiefs’ ban might actually force the club to adjust their targets for the new season. But Dladla, just like Klate, concedes that if there was anyone who can still make the best of the situation it is none other than Hunt.

“It’s still early stages. And I think that we just need to give Mr Hunt a chance to build the team,” Dladla said.

“He won’t have to do much against Pirates. If playing against them doesn’t give you motivation, then there’s something that’s wrong with you.”

Between Pirates and Chiefs they have uncharacteristically not won a trophy for 11 years. But whichever Soweto giant reigns supreme this afternoon would have taken a gigantic step towards ending their town’s trophy drought considering that all trophies went to Tshwane last term.

