Soweto giants Kaizer ‘Chips’ become a meme after venturing into the food business

Football fans took to X on Tuesday to voice their displeasure after Kaizer Chiefs announced they were venturing into the food business by releasing a range of chips. On Monday, the Soweto giants announced on their social media channels they were launching a range of chips.

Kaizer Chiefs Introduces Bold & Flavourful Snack Range



Taking the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate, we are proud to announce our bold venture into the culinary world with the debut of its first-ever snack rangehttps://t.co/c2TRgGoKA1#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/J1z0BeIf9U — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) October 2, 2023 “Taking the essence of passion from the football pitch to the palate, we are proud to announce our bold venture into the culinary world with the debut of its first-ever snack range,” the club said. Kaizer Chiefs have made a difficult start to the season, and Molefi Ntseki’s charges have won just three of their first eight games in the league, and have failed to do well in the MTN8.

One of the criticisms levelled at the club in recent years has been their tendency to put their focus on projects that have nothing to do with the football pitch. We want a trophy 🏆 not chips 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/OTYVF3IF9X — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) October 2, 2023 The EFF’s People’s Bae, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was one of the first to react, telling the club the fans wanted trophies instead of chips. Kaizer Chiefs have not won a single trophy since winning the DStv Premiership title in 2014/15.

Others made reference to the fact that the clubs' rivals have ridiculed the club by calling them "Kaizer Chips" for years, and the famous meme was now a reality. Some reactions from amused fans:



Called them Kaizer Chips for years now they Officially Launchd their own brand of Chips.



They Continue to Lead, What a move 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/7hFIiCyRfm — Gilbert Muthivhi (@IamMastarmind) October 2, 2023 I'm going on a school trip on the 11th of October, I will tell my mom to buy me Kaizer Chips 😁 pic.twitter.com/JgWOGPaiSd — T.K. Phasha (@PhashaTshwene) October 2, 2023 The way iKaizer Chiefs ijwayele ukudliwa ngakhona ize iyenze amazimba.



They slept on the opporrunity to call these “Kaizer Chips” 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/e48rKehnWe — TT the Burrrb (@Lemii_LoCo) October 3, 2023