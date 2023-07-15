Soweto giants Moroka Swallows sign veteran midfielder Andile Jali

Former Mamelodi Sundowns man Andile Jali has been announced as the latest signing for Moroka Swallows ahead of the new campaign. The 33-year-old midfielder joins the Dube Birds as a free agent after being released from his contract by The Brazilians in the final stages of the campaign.

‘Gattuso’ as he is affectionately known is said to have had ‘conversations’ with Orlando Pirates, Cape Town City and most prominently AmaZulu, who were said to be his most likely destination. However, Jali has opted to follow his long-time friend and mentor Steve Kompela to the bird's nest in Dobsonville. Kompela was recently announced as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2023/2024 season.

The club’s chairman David Mogashoa shared his excitement at the arrival of the former Bafana Bafana hard man, tweeting ‘The Mayor of Matatiele has taken up a new Post as The Mayor of Dobsonville’ on his social media account. The Eastern Cape-born man has over 180 league appearances in the South African top-flight, winning seven league titles in the colours of both Pirates and Sundowns. Jali has a glittering medals and trophy cabinet that also features three MTN8, a Nedbank Cup and two Telkom Knockout medals.

Jali will add much-needed bite and experience in the club’s midfield and will work hand in hand with the likes of Tlakusani Mthethwa and Lindokuhle Mtshali to possibly replicate the efforts of the previous season. Swallows will compete against Sundowns in the MTN8 Cup next season after a late surge under coach Musa Nyatama saw them snatch a top-eight spot on the final day. @ScribeSmiso