Stellenbosch aiming to cement second spot as Sekhukhune United lie in wait

Stellenbosch FC will aim to solidify second spot on the DStv Premiership log when they take on Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium, in Polokwane, on Wednesday evening. With Mamelodi Sundowns hurtling towards the league title at 14 points ahead with a game in hand over Stellenbosch, the push for second and third spot on the table has taken on greater significance.

The top two teams on the log qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League, while third place wins a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup. With Stellenbosch second, they will be looking to keep up their push for the premier African competition qualification. Stellies are two points ahead of the much-fancied Orlando Pirates, and also have a game in hand over the Soweto Giants.

Sekhukhune also pushing for top finish While Stellies are on 39 points after 22 matches, Sekhukhune are not far behind in fourth on 35 points. At just two points behind Pirates, Sekhukhune could still pull off one of the major surprises of the season if they were to finish ahead of Pirates and claim the last spot in African competition available through a top league finish. Interestingly, it seems a draw is highly likely between the two teams since five of their previous six clashes in all competitions have ended in stalemates.