Stellenbosch FC aren’t going to sit back and let Kaizer Chiefs dominate

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is urging his team to take the attack to Kaizer Chiefs at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. The form of the two teams could not be more contrasting with Chiefs currently enjoying a three-game winning streak, while Stellenbosch endured a disappointing home defeat to Baroka FC midweek. Barker, though, believes there is no point in Stellenbosch just waiting for Chiefs to raid their penalty area and that the only way to bounce back is for the home team to show off their offence too. "We need to be positive in our approach and prepare well for Saturday and show the resilience that we have shown in the past," Barker said.

"We have to believe we have a big chance in the game. We have the capability of beating a team like Chiefs, but what we do have to know is that they have their strengths and it's important that we are aware of that and negate that.

“And conversely we have to show our qualities and create chances. We can't just sit back and think we can try to contain them. There is going to have to a be good balance of doing that but at the same time we need to ask them defensive questions. "

Stellenbosch have shown promising signs that they can mix it with the best in the league this season, but have often let themselves down against the "smaller teams" which is why the Baroka defeat has stung so much.

"Everyone at the club is hurting. We felt that all things being equal at home against Baroka we would be looking for a positive result," he said.

"It didn't happen, you get those days at the office when things don't go your way, so bitterly disappointed. We need to bounce back on Saturday. No better occasion than playing against Chiefs. They are a team in good form but it's a great opportunity for us to reshow our competitiveness and intent in this league.

ALSO READ: Relief for Kaizer Chiefs as results move them out of the bottom half of the table

"We need to forget what happened (against Baroka). It's a short turn around to Saturday.

"They obviously coming off the back of three wins, so I am sure they in a better space they were a week back but you know it's a difficult league to get four wins a row and conversely we not a team that goes easily four games without a win."

