Stellenbosch FC do what Kaizer Chiefs failed to do and hit minnows Milford FC for six

Stellenbosch FC smashed minnows Milford FC 6-1 at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban to advance to the quarter-finals of the Nedbank Cup on Friday night. Iqraam Reyners walked away with the man-of-the-match prize after being involved in four of Stellenbosch’s goals during the game.

Second tier Milford were the team on everyone’s lips after they dumped Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs on penalties in the previous round of the Nedbank Cup. 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️



With four assists, Iqraam Rayners is tonight's Man of the Match ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/etFaCNBzru — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 15, 2024 And on Friday, the team from Richards Bay in northern KwaZulu-Natal was expected to give Stellies a run for their money.

That did not happen, however. The men from the Cape Winelands dominated every part of the field as they hit the minnows for six. Devin Titus made it 1-0 after just 20 minutes of play, and Anicet Oura made it two soon after.

Milford thought they found their way back into the game when they pulled one back on the stroke of half time through Menzi Chili, but their bubble was soon burst when Oura restored the two goal lead in stoppage time. If Milford thought Steve Barker’s men would take the foot off the accelerator, they were completely wrong as Andre de Jong added a quick brace in the first three minutes of the second half.