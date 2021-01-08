Stellenbosch FC held by league strugglers Black Leopards

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC were left to rue a host of missed opportunities in their Dstv Premiership clash with Black Leopards on Friday in the searing heat at the Danie Craven Stadium. The hosts were seeking a second consecutive home victory after the defeating TTM earlier in the week, but had to be content with a 1-1 draw against the league strugglers. Assistant coach Wesley Sergal had expressed a desire mid-week for the Stellies strikers to be more ruthless in front of goal, and his words were prophetic as the home team once again created numerous chances that unfortunately went a begging, particularly in the second half. Stellies were forced to play catch up, though, after conceding another penalty. Home team captain Lee-Raoul Langeveldt could not, however, replicate his heroics performed in the TTM match on this occasion when Leopards striker Ovidy Karuru stepped up to bulge the net after he was sent tumbling in the area. The men in maroon came out firing in search of the equaliser after the break though. The halftime chat by head coach Steve Barker must have been ringing in the Stellenbosch’s players ears for they began to control the possession much better and thereby were able to launch attacks on the Leopards goal.

Nathan Sinkala heated up King Ndlovu’s gloves with a rasping free kick before Stanley Dimgba also threatened.

Stellies should, however, have levelled matters moments later when Dimgba found himself unmarked inside the five-metre area. But instead of slotting the ball home from close range, Dimgba blasted his shot against the underside of the bar.

But the home team were not to be denied when Phathutshedzo Nange unleashed a searing shot on the volley from the edge of the box that ricocheted off the past a full-stretched Ndlovu.

Stellies were certainly the team in ascendancy at this point and were now on the hunt for all three points. Ryan Moon should have put his team ahead for the first time in the game from close range, but he too hit the crossbar.

There was a further chance late in the half for Roy-Keane Avontuur to snatch victory, but Ndlovu denied the home team and Leopards were able to leave Stellenbosch with a valuable point in their bid to get off the foot of the league table.

Barker’s men will, however, know that it was two points lost rather than a point gained.

