Stellenbosch FC humble Royal AM to claim a 3-1 victory

Cape Town - Stellenbosch FC claimed a 3-1 win over Royal AM in the DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday. The win took Stellies to third place on the league standings. It was their maiden victory of the current campaign, having drawn their first two matches against Marumo Gallants and Orlando Pirates.

Thwihli Thwahla, meanwhile, slipped down to the second spot on the league standings after recording their first loss of the season. Stellenbosch will now face Cape Town City on August 20, while Royal AM play Pirates on August 17. Stellies got off to the perfect start as they broke the deadlock two minutes into the game. Antonio van Wyk was the man who scored - beating goalkeeper Sage Stephens to hand Stellenbosch a 1-0 lead.

Van Wyk was a constant threat to the Royal AM defence with sharp movement and incisive passes. The 20-year-old played a through pass for Mervin Boji, but goalkeeper Mondli Mpoto came out to snatch the ball away. Thwihli Thwahla tried to pull one back before the half-time break, with Andre de Jong and Mxolisi Macuphu working hard upfront. However, Stellenbosch stood firm at the back, and they were leading 1-0 at the interval.

Stellies continued to dominate the game after the restart, and extended their lead in the 49th minute. Ricardo Nascimento netted an unfortunate own-goal from Fawaaz Basadien's free-kick to make it 2-0 to Stellenbosch. The hosts looked dangerous every time they pushed forward, with the Royal AM defence shaky. Oswin Andries netted to extend Stellenbosch's lead to 3-0 in the 64th minute, with the influential Argentinian Junior Mendieta grabbing his second assist of the game. However, Royal AM managed to pull one back with seven minutes left. Andre de Jongh netted his third goal of the season after the Stellies’ defence was exposed. Ultimately, the game ended in a 3-1 win in favour of Stellenbosch.

